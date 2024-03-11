Lohit APLS unit organises literary event

TEZU, 10 Mar: The Lohit district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC), organised a creative writing programme at the college here on Saturday.

Attending the programme, IGGC Principal (i/c) Dr PC Swain motivated the students and budding writers to pursue creative writing.

Lohit APLS unit president Alenso Chai highlighted the various literary activities conducted by the APLS. He also shared “the vision and the mission of the district unit, and emphasised the need for creating an ecosystem/platform for budding writers.” the APLS informed in a release.

Prizes to the winners of the Matri Bhasa Diwas poem competition were also distributed on the day.

The competition was conducted by the IGGC administration to “create awareness about the importance of mother language,” it said.

An open mic poetry recitation session was also held.