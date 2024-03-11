Training prog for cultural guides concludes

MIAO, 10 Mar: The three-day training programme for cultural guides from the eastern part of the state concluded here in Changlang district on Sunday.

Forty-one trainees from Tirap, Changlang, Longding, Namsai, Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley districts attended the training, Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam informed in a release.

The theory classes were followed by a field visit to New Yumchum village.

The trainees will also be taken on a three-day study tour to the Subansiri region, covering Chullyu, the model agro tourism village, and the heritage site of Ziro (L/Subansiri).

Earlier, a similar training programme for the Subansiri region was conducted in Ziro. It was attended by 38 trainees.