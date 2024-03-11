UPSC crash course conducted

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Mar: A six-week ‘UPSC crash course’ for students, organised by Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (SBAP), in collaboration with Pune (Maharashtra)-based Jnana Prabodhini Competitive Examination Centre (JPCEC), concluded here on Saturday.

“During the course, faculty members from the JPCEC taught students six different subjects required for the UPSC and the APPSC prelim examinations,” the SBAP informed in a release, adding that “Roing (LDV)-based RIWATCH director Vijay Swami guided the students.”

Other guests included JPCEC HoD Savita Kulkarni, Seva Bharati vice president Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megaji, and Seva Bharati secretary Tarh Domte, it said.