CAU team inspects citrus decline in Anjaw

HAWAI, 11 Mar: A team of professors from Barapani (Meghalaya)-based Central Agriculture University (CAU), along with officials of the Anjaw KVK, visited orchards affected by citrus decline, in Anjaw district, from 8-10 March.

The team, comprising CAU Associate Professor Dr Tombisana Meitei, junior research fellow Dr Geetchandra, and Anjaw KVK subject matter specialist Dr S Peter Soibam, visited 22 villages and took stock of the most severely affected orchards “to identify the real issues related to the outburst of the diseases,” the KVK informed in a release, adding that “majority of the orchards were infected with trunk borer, boron deficiency, nitrogen deficiency, poor orchard management, parasitic infestation, etc.”

“Dr Meitei took samples of the infected parts of the trees for laboratory diagnosis to assess the causal organism for further treatment to solve the issues related to citrus decline in the district,” it said.