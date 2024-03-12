AAPSU issues advisory to members

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) president Dozi Tana Tara on Monday issued an advisory, urging the union’s executive members and student bodies affiliated to the AAPSU to not participate in any political rally and joining event, or use banners and flags, or express support to any political party.

“Since the AAPSU is a non-political organi-sation, dedicated to the welfare of the student bodies, such participation may tarnish the name of the union,” the advisory stated.

It added, however, that “students may support a political leader or a party in their own individual capacities, without infringing the constitution of the AAPSU.”