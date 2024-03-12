STTP on robotic tech, fashion designing

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: Fortnight-long short-term training programmes (STTP) on ‘automotive-cum-robotic technology’ and ‘fashion design’ began at Rajiv Gandhi Govt Polytechnic College (RGGPC) here on Monday.

“The free-of-cost training programmes are designed to equip the trainees with basic knowledge and technical skills in the fields of automotive, robotic and fashion designing,” the college informed in a release.

Higher & Technical Education Deputy Director (T) Sanjay Bengia, who attended the inaugural programme as a guest, said, “Interest to learn is of utmost importance, and with discipline and enthusiasm, one can achieve impossible things in life.”

“Exposure to new technologies such as AI, robotics and IOT is a must for students and faculty members, as these technologies are the future,” he said, and added that

practical training has an advantage over the theoretical part.

The college’s AUE HoD Dr D Devarasiddappa emphasised the significance of the STTP and said that “hands-on training on bots-making and real-time exposure to automotive servicing will empower the students and local youths with technical skill and knowledge and enhance their chances of employability in the private sector and entrepreneurial activities.”

GFT HoD Nyari Techi informed that “the participants will be trained in various aspects of fabric designing, printing, dyeing, and garment-making.”

“With the basic knowledge provided in the STTP, the trainees can explore the various opportunities in the field of fashion design,” she said.

Thirty-five participants (AUE-15, GFT-20) from various sections of the society are attending the training programmes, which are being organised by the college’s automobile engineering and garment & fashion technology department, respectively.