Cultural guide trainees on exposure trip

MIAO, 11 Mar: Twenty-two trainees from Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts arrived here in Changlang district on 9 March as part of a three-day exposure trip organised by the tourism department.

The trainees had earlier participated in a ‘Cultural guide for tourists to Arunachal Pradesh’ training programme, which was held in Ziro (L/Subansiri).

During the exposure trip, the trainees visited the Namdapha National Park, and trekked from Deban to “the picturesque camping spot in Haldibari, which provided a beautiful and intriguing canvas for the birding and butterfly enthusiasts,” according to a release.

Guchi Reena, a trainee from Kamle district, said, “This exposure trip has been a great one. I can see a lot of similarities in the ways our traditional homes look alike and yet the pattern is different.”

“This exposure trip is a very good initiative by the department of tourism as we get more insights into the different cultures, traditions and customs of various tribes living in the eastern part of the state,” said Novin Tanyang, another trainee, who is a young homestay owner from Hapoli (L/Subansiri).

An interaction programme was organised at Tikhak homestay, where the trainees were given insights into the various tribes and sub-tribes residing in various parts of the district, its people, its festivals, and cultural practices.

The participants also visited New Yumchum, a village adopted by the tourism department as a model village for rural tourism in 2019.

They were taken on a tour by cultural guide Sengdong Taidong to the Rangfra temple in Yumchoom and to nearby Tikhak village of Maithingpum.

“The village elders demonstrated the making of phalap (smoked bamboo tea) that is savoured by the local Tangsa and Singpho people,” the release stated.