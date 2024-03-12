Kamle police bring back missing children

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: The Kamle police on Sunday brought back four children who had gone missing from Boasimla village in Kamle district, from Lolonibari in Biswanath district of Assam.

The police station in Raga had received a missing persons report from one Balo Yalo on 11 February regarding the disappearance of four minors from Boasimla village.

“Based on the FIR, a case (u/s 363 IPC) was registered, and SI Rubu Richo was entrusted with the task of investigating the case. The ages of the missing children were reported to be three years, seven years, nine years, and 12 years,” the police informed in a release.

“Detailed and thorough investigation of the case was done by joining all the ends leading to the missing case. All the sources were activated. All the drivers of daily public transport system were questioned, including tankers and lorries, check gates were alerted, and WT messages flashed to all OCs in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and all over the country,” the release stated.

“After almost one month, based on human and technical intelligence, the suspected location of the missing children was ascertained.

“Immediately, a team of the Kamle police, led by SI Richo, under the supervision of Kamle SP Kardak Riba, rushed to Biswanath district of Assam and started surveillance.

“After one day of reconnaissance and surveillance, and with the help of the Helem police in Biswanath district, all the missing children were rescued on 10 March from Lolonibari (Misamari).

“The children were brought back to Raga and were reunited with their families through the Kamle district child protection unit,” the release said.