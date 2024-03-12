Trg for political agents organised

YUPIA, 11 Mar: The agents of various political parties were sensitised to the election expenditure monitoring, role of media certification and monitoring committee, the election model code of conduct (MCC), etc, during a training programme conducted here on Monday.

Addressing the political agents, DEO Jiken Bomjen said that the role of political agents is very crucial for conducting elections smoothly. He advised them to strictly adhere to the MCC guidelines.

SP Taru Gusar urged them to avoid any form of coercion, intimidation, or violence that could affect the freedom of voters in exercising their democratic rights.

Naharlagun EAC Khoda Bath spoke on election expenditure monitoring and how the team plays a crucial role in ensuring free and fair elections by monitoring and regulating the expenditure of candidates and political parties during the election period.

DIPRO Ramar Jokik highlighted the role of the media certification and monitoring committee in curbing cases of paid news during the election period and the need for clearance of political advertisements by the MCMC before being telecast on television channels and social media.

EAC Khoda Lasa highlighted the key features of the MCC, like prohibition of political advertisements, restrictions of campaign, use of government machinery, maintenance of harmony, etc.

CO Mary Bui delivered a presentation on cVigil and Sugham apps and advised allthe political party representative to use the cVigil app to lodge MCC violation cases. (DIPRO)