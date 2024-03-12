‘Neighbourhood youth parliament’ held

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 11 Mar: The West Kameng district unit of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) organised a ‘neighbourhood youth parliament’ at the District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dirang ADC JT Obi said, “At this age, students need to develop articulation and public speaking skills, and such platforms must be taken as a privilege.”

DIET Principal Dr Rita Mudang said that the “youths are the future of the nation, and they need to focus on studies and contribute towards nation-building.”

NYK volunteer Ganesh Chetry informed that the event was aimed at “enhancing the potential and knowledge of the youths and instill the sense of integration among the students of diverse backgrounds.”

Sonam Jangmu, Laxmi Upadhyay and Rajni Maya Thapa won the first, second and third prize, respectively.