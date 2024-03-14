Apex court’s ruling reaffirms public’s faith

Dissent and disagreement form the essence of a thriving democracy. Unfortunately, there has been a growing tendency among those in the present ruling dispensation to equate critics of the government with anti-nationals and invoke the draconian sedition law to silence the voices of dissent. In this gloomy backdrop, the Supreme Court’s ruling that every citizen has a right to criticize any policy of the government is a welcome development. It reaffirms public faith in the judiciary to protect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

While quashing an FIR registered against a professor for his comments denouncing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, the apex court upheld the cherished principle of freedom of speech and expression. The case revolved around two WhatsApp status updates posted by professor Javed Ahmad Hajam working at a college in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. Hailing from Kashmir, he expressed his displeasure over ending the special status to J&K.