ZIRO, 13 Mar: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North-East Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) organized a training-cum-awareness programme on para-hydrology with special reference to spring rejuvenation at Ziro Valley School in Old Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The programme was aimed at educating the participants, particularly students in combating the water crisis.