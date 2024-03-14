KVK organizes training on cultivation of persimmon

ANINI, 13 Mar: A day-long off-campus training-cum-demonstration programme on organic cultivation practices of persimmon was conducted by KVK, Dibang Valley at Aropo village on Tuesday.

The main objective of the programme was to introduce persimmon as a new crop in the cropping system of Dibang Valley due to favourable climatic conditions and to impart the knowledge on scientific cultivation of the fruit.

KVK head-cum-senior scientist Dr. Tsedar Wangmu spoke on the importance and scope of growing persimmon in Anini and how it can benefit the farmers economically.

Subject matter specialist in horticulture Oying Jamoh explained to the farmers about the scientific package and practices of persimmon. She emphasised on incorporating persimmon in their farm along with other existing fruits and vegetables.

She also explained the importance of site selection, orchard layout and varietal significance. Further, Oying informed them regarding the high value it holds in the market both nationally and internationally.

Later, she along with all the farmers visited the farm and provided hands-on demonstration of persimmon plantation.

Fifteen progressive farmers interested in adopting cultivation of persimmon as a new crop attended the programme.

Persimmon saplings were also distributed to the farmers at the end of the programme.