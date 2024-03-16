JNC conducts webinar on mathematics

PASIGHAT, 15 Mar: The mathematics department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district conducted a webinar titled ‘Mathematics talk’ to mark the International Day of Mathematics on Friday.

During the webinar, Prof Bhaba Kumar Sarma from IIT Guwahati (Assam) encouraged the students to “enjoy doing mathematics, rather than simply reading or memorising.”

He suggested various sources for learning mathematics, and emphasised the importance of “one’s chosen path to succeed,” the college informed in a release.

Dr Nipen Saikia from the mathematics department of Rajiv Gandhi University highlighted “the inspirational life and contributions of Srinivasa Ramanujan, emphasising his significant contributions to analysis and number theory,” it said.

Another resource person, Alfonso Bustamante, a mathematician and computer scientist from Santiago, Chile, South America, demonstrated “remarkable manipulation of algebraic graphs,” the release stated, adding that “he showcased how even laymen without programming knowledge can utilise their graph library to handle algebraic graph expressions.”

Dr Gete Umbrey said that the webinar was aimed at motivating the students to understand conceptual mathematics, while JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh commended the resource persons from the country and abroad for delivering their expert talks.

JNC Commerce HoD Dr DP Panda emphasised that “mathematics is not just for mathematicians or mathematics students but an indispensable skill that everyone needs to acquire to lead a meaningful life,” the release said.