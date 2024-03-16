World Consumer Rights Day observed

NAHARLAGUN/DIRANG 15 Mar: The legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department observed the World Consumer Rights Day, themed ‘Fair and responsible AI for consumers’, at its headquarters here on Friday.

A ‘designed mobile vehicle’ was also flagged off from the office headquarters by LMCA Director Minte Siga.

Addressing the gathering, Siga spoke on various objectives of the LMCA department, while ACLM (PP) Debia Tana motivated the current publicity team of the department.

The LMCA department also conducted an awareness programme at the Govt Middle School in D Sector here on Friday.

The LMCA had earlier conducted intensive awareness programmes at the Govt Middle School in Lekhi village on 26 February, the Govt Middle School in Papu Nallah on 6 March, and the Govt Middle School in Puroik Colony on 8 March.

During the awareness programme, LMCA Assistant Controller Debia Tana demonstrated likely fraudulent practices in use of weighing instruments and advised the participants to be “careful and alert at the time of transaction, so that accurate quantity as paid for is delivered.”

Presenting a demonstration on food colouring, he advised the consumers to be careful while buying edible items from the markets “to remain safe from substandard quality.”

Retired ACLM KP Tago presented a brief on the consumers’ rights and the consumer disputes redressal mechanism.

Explaining the procedure of filing complaints by consumers, he said that the online toll-free helpline number 1800-345-3601 can be used for filing complaint.

Publicity assistant Sangio Toru presented a brief on “product standardisation and product imitation, and explained how to check the expiry of LPG cylinders and its quantity before delivery,” said an official release.

Our correspondent adds: Officials of the West Kameng LMCA department sensitised the shopkeepers and the public in Dirang to unfair trade practices, as part of observing the World Consumer Rights Day.

Rupa ADC Lobsang Tseten exhorted the shopkeepers to ensure fairness in trade practices in order to build trust between them and the consumers, adding that “unfair practices will lead to legal proceedings.”

LMCA Assistant Controller Tasso Gurro spoke on the theme, ‘Fair and responsible AI for consumers,” and on MRP, weights and measurements, date of manufacture and expiry, standardised and hallmark products, net weight, and expiry of LPG cylinders.

He also apprised the consumers of their rights, and advised them to report unfair practices by traders to “the district, state, and national forms.”