DC felicitates medal winners

KHONSA, 15 Mar: Tirap DC Ira Singhal felicitated two promising sportspersons – Laatwang Kamhua and Nahang Sumnyan – here on Friday.

While Kamhua won a gold medal in the recently held Wushu International Championship in Moscow, Russia, Sumnyan won a bronze in the junior boys’ category in the REC Eastern Talent Hunt Open Boxing Championship, which was held in Guwahati, Assam.

The DC assured that the district administration will extend all possible help to the sportspersons of the district, and urged District Sports Officer Noah Mongku to “develop indoor games facilities, including boxing, taekwondo, badminton, wushu, table tennis, pool games,” and such.

The parents of the duo and the boxing coach were present at the function. (DIPRO)