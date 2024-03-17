EGI demands inquiry in death of journalist

NEW DELHI, 16 Mar: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Saturday urged the management of a daily newspaper in Mumbai to conduct a “fair and transparent” inquiry into the allegations related to the death of journalist Satish Nandgaonkar.

In a statement, the guild said that it is “extremely saddened” to learn about the untimely death of Nandgaonkar, and extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“The guild’s attention has also been drawn to several statements that have been issued in recent days relating to Nandgaonkar’s demise. The guild urges the management of the news organisation concerned to conduct a fair and transparent inquiry into the allegations,” the statement said.

It said that the guild has “always stood for fostering a conducive work environment in every newsroom,” and reiterates that relationships among colleagues must be based on fairness and mutual respect.

The guild said that it is working to update the code of ethics for working journalists and editors with a view to tackling ever-evolving challenges.

It also called upon the managements of all news organisations to ensure the wellbeing of their journalists.

“Every journalist deserves a fair hearing and fair play,” the guild said.

Nandgaonkar passed away in Mumbai on 28 February. (PTI)