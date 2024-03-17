Simultaneous polls in Arunachal on 19 April

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the elections to the 18th Lok Sabha and the 11th legislative assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.

The polling will be held simultaneously in a single phase on 19 April, from 7 am to 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place on 4 June. Arunachal has 60 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats.

The date of issuing of the gazette notification is 20 March. The last date of filing nominations is 27 March, while the date of scrutiny of nominations will be 28 March, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 30 March.

The model code of conduct also came into force in the state with the announcement of the date of the elections.

A total of 8,82,816 voters will exercise their adult franchise at 2,226 polling stations across the state. Out of the total electors, 4,49,050 are females, 4,33,760 are males, and six are transgender electors, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain informed in a press release.

Polling Station No 2 – the Govt Primary School in Pumao – in Longding assembly constituency, with 1,462 voters, has the highest number of electors in the state. The polling station with the least number of electors is a temporary structure in Malogam village in Hayuliang assembly constituency, with one female voter.

Polling Station No 18 – Luguthang – in Mukto assembly constituency, is the highest polling station, located at an altitude of about 13,383 ft.

All necessary arrangements to conduct the elections have already been completed in the state, the release said.