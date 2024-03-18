3 burglars arrested, stolen items recovered

NIRJULI, 17 Mar: A team of the Naharlagun police, led by OC Inspector Krishendu Dev, arrested three burglars on Sunday.

The arrested burglars have been identified as Maru Takam (20), of Kra Daadi district, Rikam Nabam Hina (19), of Sagalee, and Sagar alias Arjun Sarkar (21), of Bihpuriya (Assam).

The police team recovered 10 stolen LPG cylinders, gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, a laptop, a mobile handset, and a TV from their possession.

“The trio used to survey and select

the house where the owner used to stay outside during daytime. After selecting a particular target, one of them used to break the door and steal the valuable items from the house in daylight, using a car (AR-01E-5560) to transport the stolen articles,” the police informed.

“They would then post the stolen articles on their Facebook profile (ID Cas Key) and sell those items to online customers,” said an official release.

A case (u/s 380/454 IPC) has been registered and further investigation is on.

The arrests were made under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO Paul Jerang.