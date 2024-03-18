Man revives Nyukmadung’s yak cham after 25 yrs

[ Prem Chetry ]

NYUKMADUNG, 17 Mar: Once, the yak cham or the yak dance, a melodrama of Nyukmadung village in Dirang subdivision of West Kameng district, had earned much popularity, even in eastern Bhutan.

Dorjee Tsering, the manager of the troupe, has now revived it after 25 years and brought back its lost glory and charm among the people.

“Yak cham of Nyukmadung was so popular in Sakteng, eastern Bhutan, and in dozens villages of West Kameng and Tawang districts” Tsering said.

He said that the villagers implored him to revive the melodrama “with the purpose of inheriting back our tradition and culture, having close affiliation with the emotions attached to our ancestors.”

“Almost 25 years passed, and yak cham had been discontinued. It was a challenge for me to raise funds and convince young artistes and trainers. However, well-wishers, including the Dirang MLA and many relatives and friends from abroad, helped in procuring costumes and disburse honorarium to the artistes and trainers,” Tsering added.

One of the ancestors of the village learned the yak dance from Mukto village of Tawang district, which he performed then. A few decades after, a social worker and trader went to Jora Kharta in Tsona province of Tibet, and he learnt the complete dance, along with the culture and tradition of the place in a span of half a year.

Upon its perfection and artful presentation with narratives of various episodes, the dance was highly appreciated and liked in Jang, Mago, Thimbu, Luguthang, Panchen valley and Zemithang in Tawang district. It was equally well-received in Dirang, Domkho, Morshing and Kalaktang in West Kameng district.

There were times when Namshu, Lish, and Senge Dzong used to hire the dance master to impart yak dance training.

The central theme of the yak dance is presented by Thoipa Gali through a song. Since he was discarded by his family, he wandered in rivers and mountains. He found three eggs – white, multi-coloured, and black – laid by a bird near a beautiful lake. A white yak came out from the white egg and went to heaven, and a yak from the multi-coloured egg went to Naga lok. However, the black yak that appeared from the black egg was immediately seized and tamed, and this is how rearing of yak began.

This melodrama portrays five characters. Mlyangchung awo (the eldest son), apa (father), mlyangchung nuo (the youngest son), the yak, and the middle son, Thoipa Gali are the main characters.

Other secondary characters are kings, queens, deer, doe, a lama, a disciple, and an old woman. The yak dance begins with offering of a song tilted ‘Choisol’, with prayers to gods, demigods, Naga, the god of fire, and the protectors of the village to avert uncertainties that may arise during the performance.