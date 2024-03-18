DC inspects washed-away portion of NH 13

BOLENG, 17 Mar: Siang DC PN Thungon, along with Pasighat PWD Division EE Okep Dai and Kebang CO (i/c) Niyang Pertin on Sunday inspected the washed-away portion of the Pasighat-Pangin road (NH 13) in Kebang circle.

This road connects Siang district to East Siang HQ Pasighat and West Siang HQ Aalo.

The DC urged the EE to start restoration work on a war footing “to enable both the safety of commuters, as well as

smooth movement of election machinery and personnel, in view of the upcoming simultaneous elections.”

The DC also took the opportunity to highlight “the shoddy work,” and stressed on “supervision and monitoring of the ongoing works by the competent authorities during the construction period, as well, so as to maintain the quality of public works.”

He also pressed on the EE to fill up the potholes on the highway, “which are not only a hindrance but also a danger to commuters.”

As the restoration work is expected to take some time, the DC urged the commuters and the public to “enable seamless and quick restoration.” (DIPRO)