DEO holds meeting with political parties’ reps

PASIGHAT, 17 Mar: East Siang District Election Officer (DEO) Tayi Taggu held a consultative meeting with the representatives of various political parties in his office chamber here on Sunday.

Briefing the participants on the model code of conduct, election expenditure monitoring, nomination process, etc, the DEO advised them to “follow the rules and guidelines laid down for smooth conduct of the elections.”

During a media briefing on Sunday evening, Taggu informed that “the district is fully prepared and set to conduct the polls error-free.”

Taggu advised the government officials to “discharge your duties and responsibilities with utmost sincerity,” and asked them to get their doubts cleared during the phase-wise training programmes.

SP SK Singhal sought cooperation from the representatives and the society to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

He assured that “police personnel will be very cooperative and helpful during their duties,” and asked the political parties to follow the guidelines issued by the ECI “to avoid future complications.”

The DEO, along with Singhal, sector magistrates and sector police officers on Saturday and Sunday visited all 18 “critical” polling stations in the district and took stock of the facilities available at the polling stations under Pasighat West, Pasighat East, and Mebo assembly constituencies.

The DEO interacted with the GBs and urged them to ensure peaceful and transparent simultaneous elections. (DIPRO)