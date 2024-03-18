DC asks election functionaries to be dedicated

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: ICR Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta asked all the election-related officers to “render exemplary services with dedication and devotion in order to maintain peace and law and order in the capital during the elections.”

She informed that sector magistrates, flying squads, a video surveillance team (VST), a static surveillance team (SST) and a video viewing team (VVT) have already been deployed in Itanagar constituency, and urged the election functionaries to “monitor any possible violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of the elections.”

The DC was speaking during a meeting with Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, EACs, all sector magistrates, and members of the FST, VST, SST and VVT here on Sunday.

She also urged the election expenditure monitoring cell (EEMC) to be abreast with the legal framework, monitoring and enforcement mechanisms and the reporting requirements.

She directed the assistant expenditure observers, the accounting teams, etc, to submit their reports to EAC Khoda Bath, who is the nodal officer for the EEMC.

The DC directed the media certification and monitoring cell to “carry out social media monitoring, along with paid news and other advertisements in print and electronic media.”

She informed them about the cVIGIL app “which is an online application for citizens to report on MCC violations during the election period.”

“However, the flying squads and the static surveillance team will have to submit all their seizures of cash and materials in the ESMS (election seizure management system) app, which will provide real-time data of seizures,” the DC added.

The Itanagar SP presented a brief on the process of seizure of items, and on the steps to be taken after seizure of illegal items.

He stressed on “checking of warehouses, wine shops, etc,” and urged the tax & excise officers to “carry out checking drives with the police and ensure closure of illegally running wine shops.”

He added that “vulnerability mapping has to be done as soon as possible.”

Itanagar EAC Khoda Lasa delivered a presentation on the tasks of the various teams formed for the elections.

He also threw light on “the guidelines of the ECI regarding seizure of cash that exceeds Rs 50,000 and other items likely to be used for inducement of voters.” (DIPRO)