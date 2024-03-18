More than Rs 59 lakhs seized by Ziro police

ZIRO, 17 Mar: An amount of Rs 59.02 lakhs was seized by a Ziro police team during a random naka checking in Pine Grove area here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday evening.

The amount was seized from one Boa Terry, a resident of Boasimla in Kamle district. Reportedly, the vehicle carrying the money was heading from Ziro to Kamle district.

During the random naka checking at Pine Grove, the last gateway to neighbouring Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts, the police team, on suspicion, stopped a Scorpio vehicle going towards Kamle. The team searched the vehicle, from which it seized the cash, which was stashed in a grey journey bag.

All legal formalities were followed during the seizure, in the presence of the executive magistrate. (DIPRO)