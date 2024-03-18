Nat’l seminar on entrepreneurship

PASIGHAT, 17 Mar: The commerce department of Pasighat-based Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) in East Siang district organised a national seminar on ‘Entrepreneurship and innovation: Catalyst for economic development in Northeast India’, here on Sunday, under the aegis of the higher & technical education directorate.

Professor Nagari Mohan Panda from Shillong (Meghalaya)-based NEHU in his address provided insights into the relevance and correlation between innovation and entrepreneurship.

He outlined the challenges and problems with regard to entrepreneurship in Northeast India, and emphasised on “lateral thinking and reasonable management of resources in generating successful entrepreneurs.”

JNC Vice-Principal Dr Leki Sitang highlighted “the dearth of innovative entrepreneurs in the local context, which is accentuated by subsidy-seeking tendency of the local populace.”

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh and Associate Professor Agin Taboh also spoke.

The technical session of the seminar was moderated by Prof NM Panda and Prof RC Parida from RGU.

Altogether seven papers were presented during the seminar. (DIPRO)