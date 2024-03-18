Poll-related violence in Kalaktang, Tenga

Staff Reporter

KALAKTANG, 17 Mar: Supporters of sitting MLA Dorjee Karma Wangdi and BJP candidate Tseten Chombay engaged in group clashes and stone pelting here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Several houses and vehicles were reportedly damaged during the incident and some police personnel also sustained injuries.

The BJP candidate’s supporters alleged that supporters of the sitting MLA pelted stones at her house, while the supporters of the sitting MLA made the same allegation.

On receiving the report about the clashes, a police team rushed to defuse the situation, which led to a clash with the supporters.

West Kameng SP Sudhanshu Dhuma confirmed the occurrence of the incident.

“Yes, there was an incident in which stone pelting happened from both sides, and a few police and SSB personnel got injured,” the SP said.

“Appropriate confidence-building measures are being taken up in the area. It is difficult, but fair and balanced inquiry into the matter is on,” the SP added.

A similar incident reportedly occurred in Tenga also, where supporters of the BJP candidate resorted to stone pelting, targetting contesting candidate Tenzin Glow’s residence.

The police have not issued a comment in this regard, and no arrest has been made so far with regard to the incidents in Kalaktang and Tenga.

Meanwhile, West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the entire district.

The DC has prohibited possession of any type of licenced arms, and lethal and dangerous weapons, including dao, sword, knife, bow and arrow, or similar sharp weapons, throughout the district.