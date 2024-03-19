75 companies of central paramilitary forces deployed for polls: CEO

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: The Election Commission has deployed 75 companies of central paramilitary forces to conduct free and fair simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, a senior election official said on Monday.

In addition, the available police force in the state will also be pressed into service for election duties, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain told reporters here.

He said that the CPMF companies (a company comprises around 100 personnel) have been deployed in all the districts of the state, and they have started area dominance exercise in various critical and vulnerable polling stations.

The state will go to simultaneous polls in the first phase on 19 April.

“Out of the total 2,226 polling stations in the state, 480 polling booths are under shadow areas, while 588 booths have been identified as critical and 443 as vulnerable,” the CEO said.

Shadow zones or areas have poor or no mobile and internet connectivity.

Sain said that webcasting and enabling communication on real-time environment will be available in 750 polling stations, while offline webcasting facility will feature in 342 polling stations.

He said that the state election machinery has so far seized Rs 3,88,34,496 in cash from various districts and recovered 378 unlicenced arms.

“Out of 33,996 licenced arms in the state, people have deposited 2,400 arms in various police stations as of date,” the CEO said.

“We will ensure free and fair polling without any violence, and will not tolerate any violation of the model code of conduct (MCC). We have already suspended an additional deputy commissioner and a senior government official for favouring candidates,” Sain said. (PTI)