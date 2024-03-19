IGP apprises security personnel of election offences

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: Inspector-General of Police (Crime/West) Take Ringu convened a meeting with administrative officers, police personnel, CAPF personnel and representatives of political parties in East Kameng district headquarters Seppa on Monday.

Dwelling on election offences and their repercussions, the IGP elaborated the penal provisions for such offences, “and the time limit of one month to file the reports and chargesheets,” the East Kameng DIPRO informed in a release.

“If any amicable solution comes up between the parties, then the permission of the Election Commission of India has to be sought to close the case,” he informed.

The IGP appealed to the voters to “avoid violence and do the campaigning based on the manifestos issued by the political parties.”

He urged the political parties to “guide young voters to do the right campaign, right awareness, right voting and right selection of candidates.”

The matter of seizure of cash was also discussed during the meeting.

Ringu urged the police and the CAPF personnel to “have well-coordinated plans and camaraderie.”

“Response to situation should be done as the situation demands. All seizures are to be done as per the prescribed norms, and the report should be submitted to the CEO and the DEO on a daily basis,” he said.

The representative of political parties also spoke. (DIPRO)