APWWS celebrates Women’s Day with vendors

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Mar: Acknowledging the hard work, dedication and contribution of the women vegetable vendors attending the adult education programme run by the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), a function was organised as part of the Women’s Day celebration on 16 March at the APWWS office to celebrate the day with the vendors.

During the function, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling emphasised the importance of regular attendance at these adult education classes in Naharlagun, highlighting how mastering basic skills is crucial for daily life.

“Given the challenges of digitalisation, particularly in translating information through mobile phones, free adult education classes have been initiated to support their educational journey. Additionally, study materials are provided to the learners to facilitate their learning process,” Maling informed.

She further said that the number of women attending the classes is increasing, “which is heartening.”

“This underscores the positive impact and relevance of the initiative, motivating continued efforts to empower these women through education,” Maling added.