AITF adopts series of resolutions

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) has adopted a series of resolutions under the theme ‘Pan-Arunachal mission: Aspiration and vision for inclusive growth of all communities of Arunachal Pradesh’.

The forum in a press release on Tuesday spelled out its resolutions, related to the menace of drug addiction, school adoption programme, and clean election campaign.

Anti-drugs campaign

Expressing deep concern over the menace of drug addiction in the state, particularly in the state capital, the AITF suggested to the state government to take measures such as “making the rehabilitation centres effectively functional in the state capital and the districts”; enacting stringent laws, such as life imprisonment, for drug peddlers; terminating the service of government employees who engage in drug-related activities,” etc.

It said that it will organise, among other things, “anti-drug-cum-career counselling programmes” in schools and colleges.

School adoption programme

“Every CBO affiliated to the AITF shall adopt at least one school of their choice with boarding facility for enforcing discipline and to groom worthy citizens,” the forum said, adding that “an executive sub-committee shall be constituted to prepare a broad guideline for monitoring and supervision of the adopted schools.”

It further said that it will emphasise on “formation of alumni associations, emphasising on pay back to the alma mater.”

Clean election campaign

In apprehension of breach of peace and tranquillity during the simultaneous elections, the AITF said that it will “gear up social vigilante, in collaboration with the state government, the district administrations and the law enforcing machineries to prevent breach of law and order.”

“Awareness in the electronic and print media and social media shall be flashed to generate popular opinion on account of the unpleasant considerations like cash-for-vote, intimidation and muscle power, other unethical politics like ritual undertakings/spiritual threat, regionalism, clanism, consanguinity, and mortgaging movable and immovable properties, ” it said, adding that apex CBOs, besides student, women, and youth organisations, will be tasked with generating awareness “through pamphlets, posters, and advertisements in print and electronic media.”

“It shall be made mandatory for the executive members of the AITF and all the federating CBOs to adhere to the broad guidelines on political neutrality,” the forum said.

“The AITF or its federating apex CBOs may initiate steps against the erring parties and candidates by way of social reprimand and negative propaganda for breach of clean election in the state,” it added.

The AITF has also rolled out “a comprehensive annual action plan (2024), and a triennial action plan (2023-2026), which includes intensive tour of the length and breadth of the state to knit Arunachal together socially, culturally and emotionally, in furtherance of the prime agenda of the AITF, which is the pan-Arunachal approach,” it said.