DEOs urge pol parties to ensure peaceful elections

DAPORIJO/KHONSA, 19 Mar: Upper Subansiri District Election Officer (DEO) Penga Tato urged political parties to “actively participate in the electoral process in a peaceful manner.”

Addressing a consultative meeting in headquarters Daporijo on Tuesday with stakeholders, including representatives of political parties and mediapersons, regarding the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the simultaneous elections, the DEO said, “Elections are fundamental aspects of democracy, and it is imperative for all stakeholders to engage in the electoral festival with a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.”

He said that peaceful participation not only fosters an environment for fair elections but also strengthens the democratic fabric of the district and the nation as a whole.

Explaining the dos and don’ts under various provisions of the MCC and the ECI’s SOPs during electoral process, the DEO emphasised the responsibility of every party involved in ensuring smooth conduct of elections.

He stressed on adherence to the prescribed MCC “which aims to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and uphold democratic principles.”

The DEO further said that “my team is committed to conduct the elections with integrity and transparency.”

SP Thutan Jamba appealed to the parties to “cooperate with the law enforcing agency for conducive environment for smooth, free and fair elections.”

In Tirap district, DEO Ira Singhal held a meeting with the representatives of all political parties in headquarters Khonsa on Tuesday to ensure free and fair elections in the region.

Explaining the MCC, Singhal emphasised the importance of fair and transparent electoral process in the district, “which is often beset by challenges.”

The DEO urged the political parties to adhere to the MCC to “guarantee the conduct of free and fair elections.”

She stressed on the responsibility of the returning officers in strictly enforcing the MCC, “particularly the need to curb the influence of money and alcohol during the electoral process.”

SP Singjatla Singpho also highlighted the MCC during the meeting.

Meanwhile, on 18 March, the flying squad, led by the Borduria CO and the Borduria police station OC, seized Rs 2,83,000.

In Leparada district too, the representatives of the political parties were sensitised to the MCC, and the dos and don’ts during the elections.

DLMT (DEMP) Dr K Loyi and DLMT GP Sahoo addressed the representatives during a meeting presided over by DEO Atul Tayeng. (DIPROs)