Man arrested in POCSO case

LEMMI, 19 Mar: The Pakke-Kessang police arrested an accused, identified as Tana Tajik (40), on Monday, in connection with a POCSO case (WPS-No-38/2017).

The accused, who had been absconding since May 2022, was arrested on Monday, at around 9 pm, from a farm house in a jungle approximately 1 km from Iay village.

The Yupia (P/Pare) special judge (POCSO) had issued a non-bailable warrant against Tajik under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The police team that made the arrest comprised Pakke-Kessang PS OC SI Nyato Sora, ASI Hopo Rimo, and Constables Pagge Taluk, CN Chow, Tater Siga, and Chetman Mossang.