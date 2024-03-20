Arunachal an integral part of India

Yet again China is indulging in unnecessary geopolitics over the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. China said that it lodged a complaint with India over PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, and reiterated its claim over the region by saying that India’s moves will “only complicate” the unresolved boundary question. India strongly rejected China’s objection and asserted that the state “was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India”. Rubbishing China’s complaint, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Chinese side has been made aware of this “consistent position” on several occasions. Jaiswal said that China’s objection to such visits will not change the reality that Arunachal “was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.”

Ever since the clashes between the two country’s armies in Galwan valley in Ladakh, the relationship between the two countries continues to be tense. The Chinese always look for an opportunity to poke their nose into India’s internal matters. They have no right to oppose the visit of the PM Arunachal. The people of this state are proud Indians and have welcomed the visit of successive PMs. Instead of resorting to such cheap tricks, China should make efforts to try and improve its relationship with India. Both the countries stand to gain from it.