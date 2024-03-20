Cancer screening camp held

KHONSA, 19 Mar: As many as 123 people benefitted from a cancer screening camp organised here in Tirap district on Monday.

The camp, inaugurated by Tirap DMO Dr N Lowang and General Hospital Superintendent Dr Tumli Basar, was aimed at prevention and early detection of cancer. It was jointly organised by West Kameng-based Mon Indigenous Cultural and Welfare Society (MICWS) and Maharashtra-based NGOs Chhabi Sahayog Foundation (CSF) and Dev Desh Pratishthan, in collaboration with the Tirap District Health Society.

The DMO informed that the camp featured screening for oral and breast cancer, besides “sonomammography, abdomen USG, LFT, CBC, HIV test, and Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C blood test.”

Mumbai (Maharashtra)-based doctors Shweta Narwade, Bhanu, Pooja Sawadekar and Jyoti Gupta conducted the camp.

MICWS chairman Khandu Thungon and CSF general secretary Partha Roy were also present.