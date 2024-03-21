BJP makes its official Tezu candidate wait

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: In a surprising move, BJP on Wednesday did not issue an official party ticket to its candidate for the 44th Tezu legislative assembly constituency, Badang Tayang.

In its list of candidates issued recently by the BJP, Tayang was selected as the party’s official nominee from the Tezu constituency. However, on Wednesday when Tayang went to collect the party ticket at the party office to file nomination, much to his shock, the BJP office did not issue a ticket to him.

It was reportedly informed to him that the party has decided to hold his ticket for now on the direction of the high level leadership of the BJP. The last date for filing of nomination is on the 27 March. The supporters of Tayang have expressed shock and anger over the move. “This is utter humiliation. How can a disciplined party like BJP treat its candidate like this? We want to know who this high level is, who is trying to hold the official party ticket after it has been cleared none other than by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda,” said a supporter of Tayang.

As per BJP insiders, former minister Mahesh Chai, who missed out on the BJP ticket, is reportedly putting pressure on state leadership to change candidature and recommend his name instead of Badang Tayang.

The move of BJP to keep the ticket of Tayang on hold has reportedly deeply angered the section of party cadres in Tezu.