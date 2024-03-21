JN College workshop on wildlife photography and basic field techniques

PASIGHAT, 20 Mar: The department of zoology of JN College Pasighat, organized a workshop on “Wildlife photography and basic field techniques” in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell at JNC here at the upper campus. Around 70 participants, including undergraduate students, PhD scholars, HoDS and faculties of various departments, attended the workshop.

Highlighting the importance of the workshop, HoD of the zoology department and coordinator of the workshop, Dr. Kento Kadu said that “it was targeted to expose young students to the prospects of photography skills in research and academics.”

Vice principal Dr. Leki Sitang said that “Arunachal is heaven for wildlife enthusiasts, and the stakeholders should shoulder the responsibility of documentation and conservation sensibly.”

Coordinator IQAC, JN College Dr. D.P. Panda appreciated the department of zoology for coming up with new and innovative ideas and conducting academic workshops and seminars in the college regularly.

ATREE, Siang, research associate Dr. Monsoon Gogoi, acting as one of the resource persons, talked on the importance of photography in wildlife management. He explained how wildlife photography can play an important role in documentation and conservation of the state’s rich biodiversity.

“Wildlife photography should be aesthetically eye catching and at the same time, must tell a unique story,” he said.

Assistant professor Hari Loyi trained the participants on the basic techniques of wildlife photography and camera handling. Pointing out the fact that wildlife photography is a time and money intensive hobby, he said that “it’s not the quality of the equipment that brings out a great photograph, but it’s the creativity and use of skill and imagination that can bring out the best frame using the least of resources at hand.”

“Wildlife photography demands patience, observation and adaptability. Practice and persistence are the key,” he said.

The workshop concluded with a field practice of wildlife documentation, in which Dungkeng Alee, field manager at ATREE, Siang, trained the participants on handling camera traps, GPS and point count methods, which are very useful components of wildlife research and documentation.