JNC conducts national seminar

PASIGHAT, 20 Mar: The Chemistry department of J.N. College here in collaboration with Dhemaji College (in Assam), organized a national seminar on “Recent Developments in Medicinal Chemistry and Catalysis” on blended mode on Tuesday. It was sponsored by the higher and technical education department, GoAP.

Participating in the seminar, prof. Diganta Sarma from Dibrugarh University shared profound insights of the advancements in medicinal chemistry and catalysis.

Other invited speakers included Dr. Bolin Chetia from Dibrugarh University, Dr. Chandan Tamuly, senior principal scientist at CSIR-NEIST, Itanagar branch and Dr. Dwipen Kakati from Rajiv Gandhi University.

The scholars and researchers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat presented 62 papers during the seminar. (DIPRO)