Language binds culture, traditions and heritage: Governor

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik, while participating in the one-day conference on Indian Languages at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Rono Hills, Doimukh, said that “language is very important for the people and the nation as it is the binding force, which binds culture, traditions and heritage of a nation.”

The Governor said that in the socio-economic and cultural progress of India, the role of Indian languages is crucial as it binds society and the culture. He said that “it is the medium of unity and integrity of the nation and diversity in languages is the symbol of strength and prosperity.”

The Governor emphasized that the youth of the day must be motivated and encouraged to use their mother tongue. He said that family interactions and community meetings must be conducted using their indigenous dialects and languages, so that it propagates from generation to generation. When a language dies out, future generations lose a vital part of the culture that is necessary to completely understand it, he said.

Commending the participants and organizations for taking up the cause of preserving and promotion of Indian languages, the Governor expressed his hope that the initiative will go a long way in preservation and promotion of Indian languages. He said that through the conference the various local dialects of Arunachal Pradesh will be introduced to the people of other parts of the country, which in turn will ensure that local dialects are not extinct.

The Hindi department of RGU organized the one-day conference in collaboration with Shiksha Sanskruti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi and Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, ministry of education, govt. of India.

RGU vice chancellor of prof. Saket Kushwaha, registrar Dr. Nabam Tadar Rikam, head of Hindi department, Tripura University Dr. Vinod Kumar Mishra and dean, faculty of languages, RGU, Dr. Shyam Shankar Singh also spoke during the conference.