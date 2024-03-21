Legal Aid Clinic set up in Ziro WPS

ZIRO, 20 Mar: The 7th Legal Aid Clinic of the year was inaugurated by Damge Niri, secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Lower Subansiri, in women police station, Ziro here on Tuesday in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

The inauguration was followed by a legal aid clinic.

Niri spoke on the role, functions and responsibilities of a para legal volunteer and the aim of legal aid clinics, which would render free legal services to the needy and marginalized sections of the society.

He also gave a brief introduction on functioning and working of District Legal Services Authority.

Under the directions of National Legal Services Authority and Supreme Court of India in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 427 of 2022 titled “Bachpan Bachao Andolan Vs Union of India and Ors,” Legal Aid Clinics are to be set up in various police stations of the state, to provide free legal services related to missing children & offences against children and early access to justice at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stages.

Superintendent of police Keni Bagra, inspector Amo Pansa, officer-in-charge, women police station, Ziro also attended the event.