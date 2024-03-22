APIC imposes penalty on PIOs

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 each on PIO-cum-Namsai WRD Division EE CJ Manmaw and PIO-cum-Namsai PWD Division EE SS Singh for not complying with the commission’s directions, and for gross violation of the provisions of the RTI Act, 2005.

The PIOs have been directed to deposit the penalty amounts in favour of the APIC registrar before 10 April. They have also been asked to “produce the proof of depositing the amounts through a treasury challan, along with all the documents sought by the appellants on the next date of hearing.”

“The next date of hearing shall be intimated separately,” the commission said.

Additional action under Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act shall be initiated if the PIOs fail to comply with the commission’s order, the release added.