Contractors seek status of inquiry against AE

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: The All Arunachal Registered Contractors’ Association (AARCA) has sought the details of the status/outcome of the committee which was constituted in October last year by the Changlang deputy commissioner to inquire into the complaint received against

Changlang Power Department AE Nyanu Doji “regarding the works executed through various firms within the last eight to nine years.”

Last year, on 17 October, a four-member committee headed by Changlang EAC (Judicial) MN Taloh was constituted to inquire into the complaint received against the AE “regarding the works executed through firms like TP Enterprises, Patkai Enterprises, Cha Trading Agency, KB Planet, NU Enterprises, and all other sanctioned schemes of the last eight to nine years,” the association stated in a press release.

“The committee was also going to conduct a proper investigation into the GST paid bill and e-way bill of the above firms related to scheme/works specific since Doji’s joining the power department in Changlang division,” it said.

The AARCA in a letter addressed to the Changlang DC on 16 March appealed to him to ensure that “the findings of the said committee, especially the GST paid clearance certificates (properly item wise HSN/SAC code of description of goods and their quantities as per issued work orders and LOA) and e-way bills (for transportations) in respect of materials supplied by the firms TP Enterprises, Patkai Enterprises, Cha Trading Agency, KB Planet and NU Enterprises, are provided.”

The association also sought to know “if GST paid clearance certificate and e-way bills were submitted” and “if not, has any action been initiated?”

The AARCA further said that Doji is stationed in Changlang for more than eight years and, even after complaints from the public related to corruption, he is not being transferred and no action has been initiated against him.

“It seems he has close political association; so he has been operating all the firms directly or indirectly,” the association claimed.