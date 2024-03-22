CEO urges stakeholders to adhere to ECI guidelines

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain appealed to all stakeholders in the simultaneous assembly and parliamentary elections to adhere to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines.

Presiding over a meeting with representatives of all the political parties at Nirvachan Bhavan here on Thursday, the CEO highlighted the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) in the state, such as seizure of money and other valuable items at nakas/check gates, etc.

The list of dos and don’ts for the candidates and political parties, to be observed from the announcement of the election until the completion of the process of election, was circulated among the representatives during the meeting.

The CEO explained to the representatives the expenditure unit, affidavit, criminal antecedents, permits for vehicles, media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC), etc.

He informed that senior officer Toko Babu has been deputed to the CEO office to work as the public relations officer (PRO) to provide any clarification to all concerned.

Regarding security of candidates, the CEO informed that “security of any protectee or candidate cannot be compromised during election and security review committee headed by the chief secretary will look into security coverage to entitled public functionaries.”

He said that state police will provide pilot and escort with security personnel to protected persons as per the ECI guideline.

State nodal officer for MCC, RK Sharma highlighted all the directions of ECI on “criminal antecedents.”

State nodal officer for law & order, VM & security, Anant Mittal informed that “all the political party representatives may lodge complaint online in cVIGIL or helpline number 1950 with a verified allegations/factual data, if any, to reach at logical conclusion.”

The meeting was attended by representatives of all the political parties, namely, BJP, NPP, NCP, INC, GSP, ADP and JD (U), said a release from Nirvachan Bhavan.