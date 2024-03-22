EEMTs pledge to uphold democratic values

KHONSA, 21 Mar: A meeting of the election expenditure monitoring teams (EEMT) was held at the Kamlesh Joshi conference hall here in Tirap district on Thursday, with the teams’ members pledging to uphold democratic values and ensure fair opportunities for all stakeholders involved, in compliance with Election Commission of India’s directive.

Presiding over the meeting, election expenditure observer Vinay GM emphasised the importance of diligence and impartiality, and urged the teams to “maintain a level playing field for all candidates.”

Adherence to the election guidelines and protocols to prevent malpractices, and strategies for leveraging technology and data analytics were discussed during the meeting to promptly address discrepancies.

Treasury Officer Mino Tayeng, ASP Aditya Singh, AROs, nodal officers, representatives of political parties, and mediapersons attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Khonsa West assembly constituency ARO conducted a training programme on “nominations for political parties and aspiring candidates” at the mini-secretariat conference hall here. (DIPRO)