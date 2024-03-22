HU’s sports, literary, cultural meet concludes

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: The four-day 6th annual sports, literary and cultural meet of Himalayan University (HU) here concluded on Thursday.

The meet featured various competitions among the students, representing Leparada, Shi-Yomi, Keyi Panyor and Kamle Houses.

Gold medallist in the 2019 International Karate Championship, Takam Tatung, who declared the meet closed, exhorted the students to “work hard with a sense of discipline, commitment and sincerity,” and said that such meets provide an opportunity to the students to learn, grow, and unite.

Speaking out against drug abuse, Tatung advised the students to “adopt games and sports and be committed to your education and life goals.”

Stating that “preserving the indigenous arts and creativity holds a significant place in society,” Tatung informed that the “Dapo Nyarka Sunam is likely be included in the next National Games.”

The Higher & Technical Education Directorate’s State Liaison Officer Dr AK Mishra said that the theme of the meet, ‘Unite, triumph, and conquer’ “represents a unique flavour of coming together, interacting and understanding one another by participating in various events.”

“Such events instill a sense of showcasing one’s cultural identity and preservation of indigenous skills, ideas, and practices,” he said.

HU registrar Vijay Tripathi also spoke.

The university’s students’ welfare dean Dr Dipongpou Kamei, deputy dean (academic affairs) Dr L Malem Mangal, assistant registrar Ipe Eshi, and head of administration Reyom Ete also attended the closing ceremony.

Shi-Yomi House bagged the overall champion title, while Keyi Panyor was adjudged the ‘Best Discipline House’, and Gangte Shanti and Hento Kamnyi were declared Miss and Mr Himalayan University, 2024, respectively.