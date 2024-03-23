RO advocates coordination between magistrates, police

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer (RO) Shweta Nagarkoti urged the sector magistrates and the police to “work in close coordination to ensure peaceful elections.”

Addressing a coordination meeting with Itanagar ASP Angad Mehta and all the sector magistrates appointed for the simultaneous elections, at her office here on Friday, the RO urged the sector magistrates to “visit all the polling stations and submit lists of requirements like space, equipment, etc, to the RO at the earliest.”

She also urged them to “complete the vulnerable mappings at the earliest to facilitate necessary arrangements to ensure free and fair elections.”

Mehta presented a brief on the importance of vulnerability mapping in elections, “which is crucial for identifying and addressing potential weaknesses in the electoral process.”

He also provided insight into the security arrangement for the elections.

EAC (Election) Takam Nicholas presented a brief on the role of the sector magistrates in the election process. (DIPRO)