Training prog on buckwheat, quinoa cultivation

BASAR, 22 Mar: The ICAR’s research complex here in Leparada district organised a training programme on ‘Cultivation and production practices of buckwheat and quinoa crop in the mid-hills of Arunachal Pradesh’ from 20-22 March.

The aim of the programme, sponsored by the All India Coordinated Research Project, was to promote the cultivation of these potential crops in the tribal areas in the mid-hills of Arunachal.

Fifty farmers from Tirbin and Dari, members of SHGs from Nyigam, as well as farmers from Aalo (W/Siang) participated in the programme, during which ICAR Research Complex Head Dr Raghuveer Singh provided comprehensive insights into “the principles and benefits of potential crops in the mid-hills of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Soil science specialist Dr Ampee Tasung, fruit science specialist Dr Thejangulie Angami, VEE scientist Dr Doni Jini, plant pathology scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh, agroforestry scientist Dr RA Alone, and land & water management scientist Ashwini Suryawanshi delivered technical briefings on various topics, including cultivation and promotion of buckwheat and quinoa, and the importance of potential crops in agriculture and allied areas.

The farmers were taken on a field visit to the ICAR research farm in Gori for hands-on demonstration on nursery bed preparation; cattle feed preparation; contour farming, mushroom bag preparation, and vermicompost preparation, in order to enhance their understanding of natural farming practices.