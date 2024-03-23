World Water Day observed

KHONSA, 22 Mar: The public health engineering department (PHED) in Tirap district, in collaboration with four gram panchayats, observed the World Water Day (WWD) on Friday at the Tepham stream, a crucial source of drinking water supply to Chasa, Noksa, Old Pani Duria, and Longo villages.

The objective of observing the WWD near the water source was to focus on the importance of maintaining clean head works and water treatment plants.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapu ZPM Wiram Matey highlighted the significance of protecting catchment areas and the role of the panchayat leaders and village chiefs in conserving water sources.

Khonsa PHED Division Executive Engineer Bharat Sonam stressed the need to create awareness about the importance of freshwater sources and sustainable water management.

Water and sanitation consultant Lampang Wangsa also spoke. (DIPRO)