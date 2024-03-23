EEOs hold consultative meetings

DAPORIJO/YINGKIONG/PASIGHAT, 22 Mar: Election expenditure observer (EEO) Kalpesh Kumar Rupavatiya held a consultative meeting with the members of different teams and functionaries under the election expenditure monitoring cell (EEMC) here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

During the meeting, the EEO highlighted the roles and responsibilities of the EEMC and other election functionaries.

He asked everyone involved in the election process to strictly adhere to the model code of conduct and the guidelines of the ECI to ensure smooth, free and fair elections.

In Yingkiong, the Upper Siang EEO Prabhat Dandotiya on Friday chaired a consultative meeting with the members of the expenditure monitoring team, in the presence of DEO Hage Lailang.

He informed the election functionaries about their roles and responsibilities.

Among others, leaders of various election-related teams attended the meeting.

In East Siang district, EEO Nitin Kumar Jaiman held a meeting with the nodal officers of the media certification & monitoring committee (MCMC), the call centre, cVIGIL, and complaint redressal teams at the DC’s office in Pasighat, in the presence of DEO Tayi Taggu and SP Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal.

The EEO instructed all nodal officers and members to comply with their assigned duties with due diligence and dedication, so that the elections in the district are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

He asked the MCMC team to publish his contact number in the media and newspapers to enable people to contact him directly between 9 am and 10 am from 26 March onwards. (DIPROs)