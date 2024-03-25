National TB Day observed

TAWANG, 24 Mar: The Tawang District Health Society observed the National TB Day at Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC (HQ) Sang Khandu emphasised the importance of raising awareness to eradicate TB, “particularly through the involvement of PRI members, ASHAs, and anganwadi workers,” while District TB Control Officer Dr Urgen Lhamu thanked the nikshay mitras “for their role in providing additional nutritional support to patients through monthly food baskets under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.”

National TB Elimination Programme PMDT TB/HIV coordinator Phurpa Rinchin provided insights into the schemes available for TB patients, and the gram chairpersons of 15 TB-free villages were honoured with certificates.

DMO Dr Rinchin Neema and Medical Superintendent Dr N Namshum also spoke.

Among others, DTO Dr Urgen Lhamu, the chairpersons from the TB-free gram panchayats, and ASHAs participated in the programme. (DIPRO)