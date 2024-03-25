Legal awareness prog organised

TAWANG, 24 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority organised a ‘mega legal awareness programme’ here on Sunday, in collaboration with the Tawang district legal services authority and the district administration.

Addressing the participants, Justice Surya Kant from the Supreme Court of India emphasised the importance of legal awareness, highlighting that, “despite the numerous rights granted to citizens, lack of awareness often deprives them of these benefits.”

He commended the efforts of organisations like the NLSA, the SLSA, and the DLSA at the national, state, and district levels “for their initiatives in spreading awareness and assisting citizens in accessing their entitled benefits.”

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi apprised the participants of the welfare schemes for farmers, women, and victims, while Justice Suman Shyam from Gauhati High court elaborated Article 21 of the Constitution, focusing on “the right to life with dignity and relief measures for trafficked victims, along with the women’s helpline initiative.”

Justice Kardak Ete enumerated the achievements of all the judges present at the programme.

Tawang DC Kanki Darang, SP DW Thongon, GBs, and members of the public also attended the programme. (DIPRO)